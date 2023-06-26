GUNTHER To Defend WWE Intercontinental Title Against Matt Riddle At Money In The Bank

After being outnumbered by Imperium in recent weeks, Matt Riddle will finally get his chance at vengeance when he battles GUNTHER one-on-one for the WWE Intercontinental Championship this Saturday at Money in the Bank.

Since injuring Giovanni Vinci a few weeks ago, GUNTHER along with Ludwig Kaiser have been ganging up on "The Original Bro," targeting his ankle in the process. But on Monday night, Riddle challenged "The Ring General" to put his championship on the line this Saturday. After getting tangled up with Kaiser again, GUNTHER struck with a boot to the face before accepting the challenge and stomping on his soon-to-be opponent's ankle yet again.

GUNTHER enters Saturday's match as the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion of the 21st century. He's held the title for over a year now, having won it from Ricochet on June 10 of last year. His most recent defense came last month against Mustafa Ali at Night of Champions, where he needed only nine minutes to pick up the victory.

And while Riddle may prove to be a tougher challenge when the two meet in the O2 Arena, there's every chance the numbers game proves advantageous once again. Nonetheless, he'll be looking to win singles gold for the first time since February 2021, when he defeated Bobby Lashley and John Morrison in a Triple Threat Match for the United States Championship.