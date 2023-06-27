Satoshi Kojima Wants His Own Action Figure In America (And Also A Figure Of Bread)

On Sunday night at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, Satoshi Kojima answered Tony Khan's call for the second time when he stepped into the ring against CM Punk. The 52-year-old legend was able to get plenty of offense in, including a slightly mislocated elbow drop, but in the end, it was "The Best in the World" who emerged victorious.

Following a raucous reaction from the crowd in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Kojima has one thing on his mind — an action figure in America.

"I have a dream. I want to transform into an action figure in America. If it becomes popular overseas, it is not impossible. Please lend me your strength," he tweeted. However, his requests didn't end there.

"I want a figure of bread as well," he declared. To say Kojima was grateful for the assortment of bread he received as a gift following his match on Sunday night would be an understatement. Hopefully next time, he'll be better able to enjoy it.

For the time being, though, the two-time IWGP Heavyweight and seven-time IWGP Tag Team Champion will have to hope his dreams become a reality one day. For what it's worth, Ringside Collectibles took only 35 minutes to reply, sending two attentive eye emojis in response. Could it only be a matter of time?