AEW Collision's Second Episode Sees Significant Ratings Drop From Premiere

This past Saturday, the second episode of "AEW Collision" aired, featuring CM Punk in eight-man tag team action, Swerve Strickland vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi, and more. In stark contrast to the impressive rating from the premiere episode, the second show saw a drop, as is to be expected. According to Wrestlenomics on Twitter, Saturday's "Collision" had an average of 595,000 viewers overall, with a 0.21 P18-49 rating.

For comparison, last week's "Collision" did a 0.33 in the P18-49 demographic and had 816,000 total viewers on average. That's a nearly 27% drop in overall viewers from the first to second episode, with an almost 37% loss in the demo. The demographic drop is roughly on par with the ratings pattern from the opening weeks of "AEW Rampage" (via Wrestlenomics).

This week's "Collision" is set to be taped, with the company filming the show this Thursday in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada. "Collision" will still air in its normal time slot on Saturday. The third episode is set to include three Owen Hart Cup matches: Roderick Strong vs. Samoa Joe, Dustin Rhodes vs. Powerhouse Hobbs, and Ricky Starks vs. Juice Robinson.

AEW is currently in the midst of a Canadian tour, with the company's AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view taking place in Toronto, Ontario this past Sunday. In the weeks ahead, the promotion is set to visit Edmonton, Alberta, Regina, Saskatchewan, and Saskatoon, Saskatchewan before finishing up in Calgary, Alberta.