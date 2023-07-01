Kevin Nash Downplays CM Punk Removing Microphone Flag On AEW Collision

Of all the things CM Punk has done since returning to AEW two weeks ago on the debut of "AEW Collision," removing the AEW flag from his microphone during his return promo would seem to be one of his lesser actions. If nothing else, it pales in comparison to Punk's return bouts, which have seen him battle Jay White, Juice Robinson, Samoa Joe, The Gunns, and Satoshi Kojima. But the removal of the microphone flag has apparently gotten enough attention that people are talking about it, including WWE Hall of Famer, and a man Punk's sister once thought to be dead, Kevin Nash. On "Kliq This," Nash offered his perspective on Punk's actions with the microphone.

"I actually saw where he took this [the flag] off the microphone," Nash said. "I did it every time I went to the ring at WCW. I hate this f*****g thing on the microphone. I absolutely hate it, I always take it off. It's not in any form or fashion me trying to make some sort of power move that I don't work for the company. If you ever see a lead singer of a band go up there, does it say Ticketmaster on the f*****g microphone? You're doing your s**t, you know?"

Punk's concerns regarding microphones, or the flags on them, have seemingly disappeared, with the two-time AEW World Champion having bigger fish to fry. Among those fish is the Owen Hart Cup Tournament, where Punk has advanced to the semi-finals, and he will take on the winner of this Saturday's quarterfinal match between Samoa Joe and Roderick Strong.

