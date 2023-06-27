Jon Moxley Vs Tomohiro Ishii Announced For Tomorrow's AEW Dynamite

Following Sunday's ten-man tag match at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, Jon Moxley and Tomohiro Ishii are set to lock up once again. The company announced today (via Twitter) that the two will compete in a singles match on tomorrow night's "AEW Dynamite."

Sunday's tag match saw Ishii team up with Eddie Kingston as well as "Hangman" Adam Page and the Young Bucks of The Elite, with the opposite team made up of Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, Konosuke Takeshita, and NJPW's Shota Umino. The match came to an end when Ishii pinned Yuta off a brainbuster.

Moxley and Ishii have met in singles competition once before, during the 2019 NJPW G1 Climax tournament. In that contest, Moxley came out on top after about 20 minutes. The two have also been involved in numerous tag team matches before Sunday night's bout, including a NEVER Openweight Six Man Tag Team Championship match earlier this month at NJPW Dominion.

The 47-year-old Ishii has been wrestling since the mid-1990s, and first performed with NJPW in 2004. He is a six-time NEVER Openweight Champion, a three-time NEVER Openweight Six Man Tag Team Champion, and a former IWGP Tag Team Champion.

Ishii's involvement in Sunday's match came at the behest of Kingston, who called on Ishii to step in as a fifth member of his team. Kingston and Ishii are both in the same block of this year's G1 Climax, making it inevitable that the two will lock up in the coming months.