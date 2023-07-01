Why Bully Ray Stops Short Of Calling Omega-Ospreay Forbidden Door 2023 A Masterpiece

Though the match took place just days ago, the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door bout between Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay is already being called a modern classic by some wrestling fans. While "Busted Open Radio" co-host Bully Ray had a great many positive things to say regarding the match, the former ECW star isn't quite ready to apply the "masterpiece" label just yet. Speaking on the SiriusXM radio show, Ray explained his thought process and what he believes held the match back.

"There was something that went on in the match that was a bit glaring to me, that took away from comparing that match to the Mona Lisa," Bully said. "Something happened that, for me, was just like — I don't understand why they did this."

The moment in question? The involvement of Don Callis near the culmination of the match. Bully pointed out that the match before Omega and Ospreay involved Saraya and Ruby Soho getting ejected from ringside, which was problem number one for the Impact star.

"Don Callis, about 20 minutes [after getting ejected], comes back down to the ring," Bully continued. "And what did the referee do?"

"Nothing," co-host Mark Henry responded.