Barry Horowitz Says WWE Did A Biography On Him That's Never Been Shown

WWE has been producing documentaries about its superstars for some time. But over the last couple of years, the company teamed up with A&E to release a new series of biographical programming featuring the WWE Universe's favorite wrestlers from the past, present, and future.

Thanks to three seasons of "Biography: WWE Legends" so far, we've been able to dig deeper into the lives and careers of "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, The Undertaker, Chyna, Booker T, The Iron Sheik, and more. There have also been episodes about Charlotte Flair and Paige — now known as AEW's Saraya of The Outcasts. But apparently there's an unaired episode in the can spotlighting one of the more known jobbers in WWE history: Barry Horowitz.

During an interview with "Under The Ring: Pro Wrestling Conversations," the legendary enhancement talent revealed that his life story has been chronicled by WWE. Although, for one reason or another, it has yet to see the light of day. "I guess WWE doesn't like me anymore," he said. "I don't know nor do I care. A lot of people don't even know that they did a biography on me. It was filmed two years ago and not shown. How about that one? Yeah, I guess I'm not a big enough star to get on A&E and talk about my life."

Despite withholding his doc from the public, Horowitz was still very complimentary towards the company and the current product. However, his story isn't the first one to be held back. Back in 2021, WWE announced that "Superfan: The Story of Vladimir" would be coming to the WWE Network and Peacock in the summer. The special tells the life story of Vladimir Abouzeide, one of the most dedicated and recognizable wrestling fans ever. To this day, it still hasn't been released and there has been no word on if it'll stay that way.