Justin Gabriel Says He Pitched New Character To WWE

Throughout a career that has seen him perform in WWE, Lucha Underground, Ring of Honor, and most recently Impact Wrestling, Justin Gabriel (aka PJ Black), has been everything from a member of Nexus to a darewolf to even, on occasion, a bunny. And now, as he enters the second half of his career, Gabriel appears to be working on a different kind of character than the ones fans became accustomed to. During an interview with PWMania, Gabriel revealed he had sent details of the new character to WWE when asked if he would consider a return to the promotion.

"I did show them [WWE] this new character I've been working on and I sent them the package," Gabriel said. "I sent it to all the writers, the producers and everyone I know that works there. And you know, it's kind of mixed reviews. Everyone's like, 'Interesting. I really want to see what's next.' Some people were like 'Wow, there's so much we could do with it.' Because there's so many layers to unpack."

However, WWE wasn't the only place Gabriel pitched this new character, as he shared that he had sent material to AEW as well. "Some of the AEW people were just like 'Ah, yeah, this is cool, but can you just be Darewolf?'" Gabriel said. "And I was like 'Yeah, I can do that, too.' So we'll see what happens."

Ultimately, Gabriel seems determined to run with this new character, whether AEW or WWE come calling, or not. "I haven't really had any, like, solid offers or anything like that," Gabriel said. "But like I said, it would be nice, but I mean, I'm not going to wait around for that before I pull the trigger on this character. So we'll see. We'll see it."