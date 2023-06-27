Konosuke Takeshita Wants Match Against New Japan Star In AEW

While Konosuke Takeshita has long been a veteran of the Japanese wrestling scene, AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door was the first time Takeshita faced competition from NJPW, squaring off with Tomohiro Ishii in a ten-man tag also including Eddie Kingston, The Elite, Shota Umino, and the Blackpool Combat Club. And it seems like Takeshita had a good time, as he is looking for more NJPW competition.

On Tuesday, after a post this morning from NJPW star Shingo Takagi declaring he was waiting for an offer for another AEW match, Takeshita took to Twitter to answer the call. "I want to fight in the AEW ring someday," Takeshita tweeted.

As one would expect, a Takeshita-Takagi match would be a first-time-ever bout between two of the most popular Japanese stars today. It would also be a fitting one, as both Takeshita and Takagi became stars in their home country despite spending most of their career outside of the NJPW umbrella, with Takeshita working for DDT prior to joining AEW, while Takagi spent fourteen years working for Dragon Gate. He would leave the promotion and join NJPW in 2018. While Takeshita waits to see if Takagi accepts his challenge, he'll also have to wait for a chance to square off with his rival from Sunday, Ishii. That's because the "Stone Pitbull" is already booked for "AEW Dynamite" this Wednesday, where he will take on Jon Moxley. It will be the second-ever Ishii-Moxley singles match, and their first since 2019, when Moxley defeated Ishii during the G1 Climax tournament.