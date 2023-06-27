Nathan Frazer Defeats Dragon Lee On WWE NXT, Retains Heritage Cup

Nathan Frazer's time with the Heritage Cup will last a bit longer. On tonight's episode of "WWE NXT," Frazer overcame former IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Dragon Lee. Under the meticulous rules of the Heritage Cup, Frazer won the bout two falls to one in the sixth round.

Frazer has been the Heritage Cup holder since June 13, when he defeated Oro Mensah, who was wrestling on behalf of injured Cup holder Noam Dar (Mensah belongs to Dar's Meta-Four faction alongside Jakara Jackson and Lash Legend). Frazer gave Lee the cup match last week, as Frazer felt he owed Lee for his help in fighting off the Meta-Four. The match also brings the two competitors full circle, as Dragon Lee made his "WWE NXT" televised debut with a win over Frazer.

Frazer is the fifth wrestler to hold the Heritage Cup, including initial champion A-Kid (now known as Axiom), current "NXT" Tag Team Champion Mark Coffey, Tyler Bate, and two-time cup holder Dar. The cup is a holdover from WWE's previous developmental brand, "NXT UK," and is now being used one of "NXT's" regularly defended championships.