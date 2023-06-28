Randy Orton's WWE Return Rumored To Be Imminent

Randy Orton has been out of action for over a year now, but there's been more buzz recently regarding his return.

Within the last week, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle mentioned on his podcast that Orton has recovered from the lower back fusion surgery he had in November and he believes "The Viper" will be back in action soon now that he's feeling better and has been more active on social media.

To add to that, WRKD Wrestling tweeted that Orton is nearing his return and listed Saturday's Money in the Bank premium live event as a possibility for his first appearance. It should be noted that there's been no other indication that this is for certain.

For what it's worth, Dave Meltzer reported in April that Orton was "nowhere close" to stepping back in the ring despite reports of him contacting his boot maker to have new boots ready. The multi-time world champion was also said to be at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles, although that has not been confirmed either.

Orton's last match took place on the May 20, 2022, episode of "WWE SmackDown" where he and Matt Riddle lost the "Raw" Tag Team Championship to The Usos in a unification match. The tag team titles have remained unified ever since, while Riddle transitioned over to singles competition. "The Original Bro" had his own hiatus that lasted a number of months, but he is now set to challenge GUNTHER for the Intercontinental Championship in London.