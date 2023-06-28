Mickie James Calls Former WWE Narrative The Last 'Sacred Thing' In Wrestling

For a long time, The Undertaker's winning streak at WrestleMania was considered a standout achievement in pro wrestling; nothing quite like it had been accomplished before and likely never will be again. As such, it made the end of his streak at WrestleMania XXX at the hands of Brock Lesnar a polarizing topic of discussion among wrestling then and still now years later. Such a conversation came to this morning's Busted Open Radio," where Mickie James articulating why she would've been content with 'Taker remaining undefeated at WrestleMania forever.

"I never wanted Taker's streak to end," James said. "I thought that it could have ... it's one of those things that was so special. It's still special, but it was so ... the mystique of Taker and ... the longevity he's had, and all these moments that he's had throughout wrestling history, at this point, wrestling televised history, and that was this one sacred thing that we still had left," she continued. "I understand the mindset and why, but also, I'm like 'No. No.' I would've been happier the other way. That's just me."

Ultimately, Undertaker would go on to lose one more time at WrestleMania, being defeated by Roman Reigns — a man The Underaker later said he would've preferred to end the streak – three years later at WrestleMania 33. Ultimately, the WWE Hall of Famer would ultimately finish with a 25-2 record at WWE's marquee show before finally calling it quits and retiring in 2020.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription