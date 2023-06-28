Backstage News On Reported Creative Changes For Jungle Boy Jack Perry In AEW

After weeks of speculation from fans, "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry turned heel for the first time in his AEW career. The moment happened at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door on Sunday following his loss to IWGP World Champion SANADA. When HOOK tried consoling Perry over his loss, Perry opted to attack HOOK to end their brief alliance.

Perry is set to address his actions on tonight's "AEW Dynamite," and it's expected that he'll have a new character presentation very soon. Fightful Select reports that AEW is planning to change up Perry's theme song, however, the exact details of what has been selected in its place are currently unknown.

AEW President Tony Khan was able to secure the rights to Baltimora's "Tarzan Boy" in 2021 while Perry was still aligned with Luchasaurus as the tandem known as Jurassic Express. Perry has competed as a singles star for a year now ever since Luchasaurus turned heel last summer. Since then, Perry defeated Luchasaurus in a steel cage match at AEW Full Gear in November before outlasting Christian Cage in a Final Burial match at AEW Revolution in March.

The IWGP title match loss was just another misstep for Perry after he came up short in the "Four Pillars" four-way AEW World Championship match at Double or Nothing last month. Meanwhile, Luchasaurus was able to capture his first singles title by dethroning Wardlow for the TNT Championship on the premiere of "AEW Collision." Although Christian has now proclaimed himself to be the champ, it remains to be seen if Perry will want to re-align himself with his former partners.