Sting Implies He Lost A Tooth, Needs Stitches In His Lip After AEW Dynamite Table Spot

The 64-year-old Sting continues to give his all for the entertainment of wrestling fans. On Wednesday's "AEW Dynamite," Sting leaped off a ladder to send Sammy Guevara crashing through a few stacked-up tables, prompting fans in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada to break out a "Holy S–t" chant in appreciation of the legend. Ultimately, Darby Allin and Sting prevailed victorious in the Tornado Tag Team Match when the latter locked in his Scorpion Deathlock to make Jericho tap out.

After the show went off the air, Sting — with blood dripping down his mouth — was showered with "Thank you, Sting" chants, which led to Sting repaying the favor by thanking the fans in the arena.

"No, no, thank you," Sting told the fans, before revealing that he got one of his teeth knocked out during the chaotic "Dynamite" match and was going to need stitches in his lip. "It was worth it to do it right here," Sting added.

Sting would end his speech by thanking AEW CEO Tony Khan for allowing him to push the envelope at his age. According to fans at the arena, Sting also had high praise for Allin, referring to "The Daredevil" as the greatest tag team partner he's ever had.

For nostalgic fans of Sting, the final sequence of the "Dynamite" match felt like an ode to his illustrious career, considering that "The Icon" performed his entire arsenal of signature moves — Stinger Splash, Scorpion Death Drop, and Scorpion Deathlock to secure the victory for his team. While the aforementioned table spot stirred up some controversy online, many appreciated Sting for putting his body on the line for the sake of a spot.

There is now growing chatter of the rumored Sting vs. Jericho singles bout taking place at the upcoming All In pay-per-view, where Sting could possibly hang up his tights for good.