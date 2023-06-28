Tony Khan Says AEW All In Will Be One Of The Biggest Wrestling Events In History

Much like the Chicago Blackhawks once they draft Connor Bedard, there appear to be big things on the horizon for AEW this summer. Things have already started strong with the launch of "AEW Collision," complete with a return from CM Punk, AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door this past Sunday, and the release of "AEW Fight Forever" later this week. And then there's everything coming up, from the rumored date for "Blood and Guts," to All Out this September, to the biggest one of them all, All In at London's Wembley Stadium this August.

Understandably, AEW owner Tony Khan is very excited about all of this, particularly All In, which is already guaranteed to be the biggest show in AEW history with over 65,000 in the building. On "Busted Open Radio," Khan made bold declarations regarding the stadium show and his belief that it, along with everything else going on, should lead to AEW having the greatest summer in the history of the company.

"It's something very special," Khan said. "It's hard to even put into words. We're breaking all kinds of records with this show, and it's about two months away still, which is incredible. Just milestone after milestone for AEW All In at Wembley Stadium. And now that we're through the great Forbidden Door show, we're going to have more and more focus on All In. And it's pretty remarkable to think now, we're officially less than two months away from what will be the biggest wrestling event in the history of Europe and one of the biggest wrestling events in the history of the entire world. AEW All In, August 27. It's going to be awesome."

