Video: Chris Jericho Talks 'Big League Move' In New Promo For AEW All In At Wembley

Having made it through AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, All Elite Wrestling is seemingly shifting promotion for their upcoming All In event to the next level. The company released a video to Twitter featuring AEW star Chris Jericho hyping up the impending show.

#AEW is making a big league move! @IAmJericho

Our highly anticipated UK debut will take place at the iconic @wembleystadium on Sunday, August 27th! Do not miss out on this historic event!

🎟 https://t.co/FIJvZ729cr pic.twitter.com/4gVorWtjAs — AEW LIVE EVENTS (@AEWLive) June 29, 2023

"It doesn't get much bigger than Wembley Stadium," Jericho said. "And it's also a big league move by AEW. We could've went to the O2 arena. We could've went to Craven Cottage. But those weren't big enough for us. We're going to do it right — Wembley Stadium. It's not just London. It's the entire U.K. It's all of Europe. It's the whole world! Who would not want to go see AEW and Chris Jericho in one of the world's most famous and oldest stadiums?"

Jericho went on to proclaim that Wembley Stadium is "home to the greatest gig of all time — Queen at Live Aid." Still, Jericho promised that what AEW would deliver at All In would top even that legendary concert.

All In is scheduled to take place on August 27, 2023 at Wembley Stadium in London, England. Broadcast details for the event have not been announced yet, with AEW President Tony Khan stating in May that a deal is still being worked out. More than 65,000 tickets have been sold for the event so far, without a single match confirmed, and the event is reportedly the most successful wrestling gate since WWE WrestleMania 32 in 2016.