Bully Ray & Tommy Dreamer Critique Sting's Table Spot From AEW Dynamite

Last night's "AEW Dynamite" went out with a bang, with a 64-year-old Sting diving from the top of a ladder onto a table at ringside. Reaction to the spot on social media has ranged from amazement to worry, and "Busted Open Radio" co-hosts Bully Ray and Tommy Dreamer weighed in with their own thoughts during this morning's show.

"This is an individual thing amongst wrestlers. If Sting felt good enough to go out there and do what he did last night, it's all on him," Bully said. "Nobody forced Sting to do that spot last night. It might have been suggested, in which Sting can say yes or no, or Sting could've suggested it." Having clarified that, Bully had some criticism for the execution of the move.

"If I was there, I would've given him some different advice on how to dive off those ladders onto the two tables," Bully continued. "You never want to shoot for the first table. You want to shoot for the second table. Sammy should've been rolled out onto the second table. And, to be honest, it's not a two-table spot. It's a one-table spot. If you saw the way Sting landed on the one table, he landed perfectly across Sammy, but then having the table on the other side — the second table — is what Sting's chin wound up hitting on the way down." Following the match, Sting reportedly told the crowd that he would need stitches and may have lost a tooth.