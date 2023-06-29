MJF Set To Make AEW Collision In-Ring Debut This Week

As announced last night on "AEW Dynamite," Maxwell Jacob Friedman will wrestle on "AEW Collision" for the first time this week. The AEW World Champion is coming off a victory against Hiroshi Tanahashi at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door this past Sunday, and finds himself paired up with rival Adam Cole in the upcoming Blind Eliminator Tag Team Tournament. MJF's opponent for this weekend's show has yet to be revealed.

This week's "Collision" will be taped ahead of time rather than live, with filming taking place tonight in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada. In addition to MJF's match, the show is set to feature multiple Owen Hart Cup bouts. Ricky Starks will take on Juice Robinson in a rematch from last month, Roderick Strong will attempt to overcome the often-unstoppable Samoa Joe, and Powerhouse Hobbs is set to face Dustin Rhodes. Additionally, Kris Statlander will defend the TBS Championship against Lady Frost.

The recently-returned CM Punk was absent from last night's "Dynamite," and though it hasn't been announced what he'll be doing on the show, Punk is advertised for "Collision" this week. Fans last saw the former world champion on Sunday, when he defeated Satoshi Kojima at Forbidden Door, advancing to the second round of the Owen Hart Cup. Punk's return several weeks ago featured, among other remarks, a direct call-out to MJF, and it remains to be seen how long the two are kept apart before they inevitably clash once again.