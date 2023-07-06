Adam Cole & Evil Uno Discuss AEW: Fight Forever Minigames
After a lengthy wait, "AEW Fight Forever" is finally available for all after officially dropping today. And with the game now accessible to the public, several AEW stars are beginning to comment on the game and its features, including the mini-games, which some have seen as unique additions to the game.
For Adam Cole, however, they appear to be the most rewarding part of the game. Speaking with "AEW Unrestricted," alongside fellow AEW star and video gamer Evil Uno and AEW executive Nik Sobic, Cole praised the mini-game aspect of "Fight Forever," even going as far to call them innovative.
"I think the mini-games might be my favorite ... Even if you're someone who doesn't necessarily play a ton of wrestling games, this would be a game mode that every single person that enjoys a video game is going to have a blast with," Cole stated. "There's a ton of different options like baseball is so much fun. There's this one game mode — and the name is escaping me — where everyone is kind of in the ring without the ropes, and you're throwing or pushing each other to try and get them to fall off the edge, which is really cool. It's such a blast."
Evil Uno Had Doubts About Minigames In AEW: Fight Forever
Cole may have been onboard with the "Fight Forever" mini-games for a hot minute now, but it took a little while for Evil Uno to come around.
"When we announced we had minigames very early on, I was kind of puzzled," Uno said. "Because I was like 'I just want to play the wrestling game ... I've been playing the game for maybe a month now, and I would say 45 of those 50 hours were used on strictly playing the combat portion, like the actual matches. And not until a week and a half ago, which would be around this event, that I dived deeper into the mini-games," he added. "And they're a lot of fun. I didn't think I'd have that much fun playing them... I figured the core wrestling game would be the fun part, the mini-games are just a supplement.
Ultimately, Uno is happy to say he was mistaken about what the "Fight Forever" mini-games would bring to the table. And he was also quick to point out that the mini-games currently in the game wouldn't be the only ones, revealing AEW has downloadable content related to mini-games being developed for a later date.
"I've been having a blast," Uno said. "'Penta Says' is a ridiculous concept that I love. I can't believe how much sense that makes when I saw it. And I'm also very excited, because I haven't seen them yet, but we've got DLC eventually coming out that will have mini-games as well. So I'm very excited to see what the editions on top of all of these 15-plus mini-games I think right now. So to add on to that, I'm very curious to see where it's going to go."
If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "AEW Unrestricted" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription