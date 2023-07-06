Adam Cole & Evil Uno Discuss AEW: Fight Forever Minigames

Cole may have been onboard with the "Fight Forever" mini-games for a hot minute now, but it took a little while for Evil Uno to come around.

"When we announced we had minigames very early on, I was kind of puzzled," Uno said. "Because I was like 'I just want to play the wrestling game ... I've been playing the game for maybe a month now, and I would say 45 of those 50 hours were used on strictly playing the combat portion, like the actual matches. And not until a week and a half ago, which would be around this event, that I dived deeper into the mini-games," he added. "And they're a lot of fun. I didn't think I'd have that much fun playing them... I figured the core wrestling game would be the fun part, the mini-games are just a supplement.

Ultimately, Uno is happy to say he was mistaken about what the "Fight Forever" mini-games would bring to the table. And he was also quick to point out that the mini-games currently in the game wouldn't be the only ones, revealing AEW has downloadable content related to mini-games being developed for a later date.

"I've been having a blast," Uno said. "'Penta Says' is a ridiculous concept that I love. I can't believe how much sense that makes when I saw it. And I'm also very excited, because I haven't seen them yet, but we've got DLC eventually coming out that will have mini-games as well. So I'm very excited to see what the editions on top of all of these 15-plus mini-games I think right now. So to add on to that, I'm very curious to see where it's going to go."

