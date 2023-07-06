WWE Star Xavier Woods' Favorite Tag Team May Surprise You

Other than The Usos, no team has epitomized tag team wrestling in WWE over the past decade more than The New Day, regardless of what combination of Big E, Kofi Kingston, and Xavier Woods was teaming together. That's a fitting accolade for Woods, a wrestler who has long been a fan of tag team wrestling and its merits. Oddly enough though, Woods' love for tag team wrestling has left him unable to pick a definitive "greatest tag team of all time," something he's talked about in the past and reiterated during an appearance on "Insight." Woods is, however, able to names his favorite tag team ever, and it's a duo that most wrestling fans would have a hard time guessing unless they've long paid attention to Woods.

"My favorite tag team is probably Billy and Chuck, mainly because of their matches with the Hardys," Woods said. "As a fan, it was the first time that I noticed 'Hey, these guys are huge, the Hardy Boyz are not huge, but the Hardy Boyz can still knock them down.' And so, in my teen head, I was like 'Man, this is how wrestling should be.'"

"People shouldn't be 'Oh, I'm bigger than you, so you can't knock me down.' I'm like 'Billy Gunn is way bigger than Jeff Hardy, and Jeff Hardy got this hot tag and he's tearing him up. He [Billy] is bumping like crazy for him.' So in my head, again, it was like 'Okay, this is where you put your ego aside and you go 'Let's have this good match.” To me, those moments always popped me as a kid."

