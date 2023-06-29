Logan Paul's Brother Jake Has 'No Doubt' He'll Win WWE Money In The Bank 2023

While the bettings odds may currently favor L.A. Knight to win the men's WWE Money in the Bank ladder match, Jake Paul firmly believes that his older brother, Logan, will emerge as the victor. Speaking with Sports Illustrated, Jake explained why he has "no doubt" that Logan will win the coveted Money in the Bank briefcase this year.

"Logan is the best choice to win," Jake said. "He's larger than life. He has the bravado. He's the heel. He's perfect for this ... At the end of the day, he's an entertainer and a super athlete. He can do backflips, the splits, kip-ups, and he's been creating his own moves out here training in Puerto Rico. He's creative. That's what the sport is built around: creativity. We're hated in these worlds, and we fit perfectly into those characters."

Following Logan's loss to Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 39, WWE announced that it had re-signed the social media sensation to a multi-year deal. In continuing his journey with WWE, Logan stated that he hoped to add some championship gold to his resume. As such, Logan returned to WWE programming on the June 19 episode of "Raw," revealing he had been invited to join the 2023 men's Money in the Bank match at the corresponding premium live event on July 1. Should Logan clutch the briefcase, he will guarantee himself a future title shot against the champion of his choosing.

Logan's title pursuit doesn't come without some obstacles, though, as he will have to fend off six other men in the match. In addition to Knight, Logan will face Damian Priest, Butch, Santos Escobar, Ricochet, and Shinsuke Nakamura.