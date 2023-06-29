Kenny Omega To Face BCC Member On Next Week's AEW Dynamite

While tensions continue to brew between The Elite and the Blackpool Combat Club, a singles match will now pit one member of each faction against the other. As announced by AEW President Tony Khan on Thursday night, Kenny Omega will face the BCC's Wheeler Yuta on the July 5 episode of "Dynamite," which will emanate from Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.

"After an all-time classic match at #ForbiddenDoor, Kenny Omega returns to the ring to fight the man who pinned him in Anarchy in the Arena, BCC's Wheeler Yuta!" Khan tweeted.

As Khan alluded to, next Wednesday will be Omega's first match since losing the IWGP United States Championship to Will Ospreay at the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view last weekend. Following his defeat, Omega was notably absent from this week's episode of "Dynamite," which featured an intense brawl between The Elite and the Blackpool Combat Club.

Following a victory over Dark Order's Alex Reynolds, Evil Uno, and John Silver, The Young Bucks and "Hangman" Adam Page were ambushed by the Blackpool Combat Club (Yuta, Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli) along with Konosuke Takeshita. Eddie Kingston attempted to even the odds for The Elite but was quickly taken down as well. After neutralizing their rivals, Moxley declared that the two sides will end their feud in a Blood & Guts match on "Dynamite" on July 19.

While AEW fans eagerly wait for that bout to unfold, Omega and Yuta will battle one-on-one next week, marking their first singles match against one another.