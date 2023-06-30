Five-Way Ultimate X Match Added To Impact Slammiversary

Impact Wrestling's card for Slammiversary is coming together. On Thursday night. a five-way Ultimate X Match was added to the event. The match will see Mike Bailey, Jonathan Gresham, KUSHIDA, Kevin Knight, and Angels face each other for a future title shot at the X-Division Championship.

The current X-Division Champion is Chris Sabin. He's held the title since defeating then-champion Trey Miguel at Against All Odds on June 9. This is Sabin's ninth reign as the X-Division Champion. He was already set to defend the title against Frankie Kazarian and Robbie Eagles during Impact's Down Under tour. The Australian tour is on June 30 and July 1 and will be streaming on both days via FITE.

Slammiversary is set for July 15 at St. Clair College in Windsor, Ontario, Canada. The event includes Alex Shelley defending the Impact World Championship against a former champion — Nick Aldis, while Deonna Purrazzo will defend her Knockouts World Championship against Trinity.

Former Detroit Red Wings star Darren McCarty will be at the show as the special guest enforcer for a tag team match between the team of PCO and Scott D'Amore and the duo of Bully Ray and Steve Maclin. McCarty is no stranger to Impact or Ray. The former NHL player feuded with Bully earlier this year. On the April 6 episode of "Impact on AXS TV," McCarty, Tommy Dreamer, and Yuyu Uemura defeated Ray, Jason Hotch, and John Skyler, though, before the result, Ray had put McCarty through a table.

Ace Austin and Chris Bey will be defending their Impact World Tag Team Titles at Slammiversary. They'll be facing Moose and Brian Myers; Rich Swann and Sami Callihan; and two former "NXT UK" stars: Mark Andrews and Flash Morgan Webster.