CM Punk Advertised For AEW All In At Wembley Stadium

While there has still yet to be a single match announced for the highly-anticipated AEW All In PPV, it appears that CM Punk could be part of the show following new advertisements in England today.

The English newspaper METRO has a full-page advert today promoting the upcoming show at Wembley Stadium and Punk can be found front and center of that. While it is not confirmation that he is going to be involved, it is the biggest hint to date that he is set to be involved in some capacity. As can be seen below, Samoa Joe, Kris Statlander, FTR, and Englishman PAC can also be seen as part of the advertisement.

Punk wasn't around on television when AEW first announced the show which led to question marks over whether he'd be involved, but since his return to action, he has been competing regularly, including at the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door event. That night saw him and The Elite backstage together for the first time since the 'brawl out' incident, but things went smoothly as they were kept at opposite ends of the arena, which is a positive sign for shows such as All In.

With 65,000 tickets sold, there is plenty of pressure on Tony Khan to deliver a high-quality show for this event, and that will require as many top names like Punk as possible. Khan has promised this will be the biggest event in the history of Europe and one of the biggest in the world, which has seen fan expectations rise even further. AEW has already earned a gate of around $8.35 million which is the highest in the business since WrestleMania 32, and that is without a single match announced.