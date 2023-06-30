Bayley Says She Begs Mercedes Mone 'Every Day' To Return To WWE

Bayley is set to participate in the 2023 women's Money in the Bank ladder match at the namesake premium live event tomorrow in London, England. Heading into that show at the O2, the Damage CTRL leader was asked if she ever has conversations with her close friend Mercedes Monè — formerly Sasha Banks – about returning to WWE.

"I beg her every day," Bayley told Gorilla Position. "I beg her every chance — you know what, it doesn't matter where it is. It doesn't matter how it happens. I would love to one day step back in the ring with her. Whether it's teaming with her, whether it's against her. But right now, I just want whatever happiness she needs to feel, whatever she needs to accomplish her dreams, accomplish her goals. I'm just happy to see her happy."

Monè exited WWE last year after walking out on the promotion following creative disagreements behind the scenes. The 31-year-old was holding the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship at the time with Naomi, who also walked out with Monè.

The former "WWE Raw" and "WWE SmackDown" Women's Champion has debuted for both New Japan Pro-Wrestling and STARDOM since leaving WWE. She held the IWGP Women's Championship for 64 days after defeating KAIRI for the gold at NJPW Battle in the Valley on February 18.

Monè is currently out injured after sustaining an ankle injury in the finals of the NJPW Strong Women's Championship Tournament at last month's NJPW Resurgence event.

