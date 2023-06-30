AEW Files New Gaming Trademark

Just days before the release of the company's first major video game, "AEW Fight Forever," AEW filed a new trademark related to game software. Paperwork was submitted on June 26 to trademark "AEW: Rise to the Top" for use related to handheld and mobile games, hinting toward a new AEW game available for phones at some point in the future.

The company already has two mobile games available: "AEW Elite General Manager" and "AEW Casino: Double or Nothing." Both games were released in 2021, with "Elite General Manager" offering a basic wrestling booking simulation while "AEW Casino" offers 10 different casino-style games.

As of now, it's unknown what kind of game AEW intends "Rise to the Top" to be. Rival promotion WWE has a number of mobile games across various genres, including "WWE Universe," a turn-based action game, "WWE Mayhem," an arcade-style action game, and "WWE Racing Showdown," a motorcycle racing game.

"AEW Fight Forever" was released yesterday, June 29. So far, the game holds a 65 critical score on Metacritic, indicating a mixed reception. The game's roster includes performers like Maxwell Jacob Friedman, Kenny Omega, and Jon Moxley, while some stars such as Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler are available as downloadable content.