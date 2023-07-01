WWE Money In The Bank 2023 Preview: Full & Final Card

WWE Money in the Bank 2023 is set to emanate from the O2 Arena in London, England, tonight as the first premium live event to take place in the country in over two decades. As of this writing, seven matches have officially been announced for the card, which will have an early start time in the U.S. of 3 p.m. EST.

The annual Money in the Bank ladder matches are back, featuring six women and seven men. On the women's side, Zelina Vega, Becky Lynch, Bayley, IYO SKY, Zoey Stark, and WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus are set to compete. For the men, Logan Paul, Santos Escobar, LA Knight, Butch, Damian Priest, Ricochet, and Shinsuke Nakamura will all be looking for a shot at their first WWE world title.

There will be one world title on the line in London when Seth Rollins defends his new World Heavyweight Championship against Finn Balor as the latter attempts to right the wrongs of his 2016 Universal title reign that was cut short. Meanwhile, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will team with Solo Sikoa to take on The Usos in the "Bloodline Civil War" after Jimmy and Jey recently turned on "The Tribal Chief."

In other championship match action, we will see Matt Riddle attempt to end GUNTHER'S year-long Intercontinental Championship reign, while Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler will be tasked with defending their newly undisputed WWE Women's Tag Team Championship against Raquel Rodriguez and a recently-returned Liv Morgan. Rounding out the card is Cody Rhodes vs. Dominik Mysterio in their first singles encounter, which is reportedly set to main event.

