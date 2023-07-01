Kota Ibushi Booked For First Wrestling Match In Japan Since 2021

Fans across the world have been questioning the next move for Kota Ibushi, who has competed infrequently since leaving NJPW earlier this year. The inaugural IWGP World Heavyweight Champion has remained away from in-ring competition outside of a pair of matches for GCW last March.

However, it appears as though that will no longer be the case. It was announced earlier today at GLEAT's 2nd Anniversary Show that Ibushi will be making his return to pro wrestling in Japan at their August 8 event, GLEAT Ver.MEGA. Professional wrestling's "Golden Star" was not in attendance for the announcement, but the crowd still erupted when the video promoting his GLEAT debut played. His bout on August 8 will be Ibushi's first match in Japan since he suffered a severe shoulder injury in the G1 Climax 31 Finals against Kazuchicka Okada back in 2021. Following that bout and during his recovery, internal conflicts between Ibushi and NJPW occurred, ones that Ibushi detailed in various Twitter threads last year. This all led to the top star's departure from the company when his contract expired at the beginning of 2023.

While it has yet to be noted who Ibushi will compete against at the GLEAT Ver.MEGA event on August 8, he will be sharing a lockerroom with a former NJPW roster-mate of his. The current IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion, Hiromu Takahashi, is set to compete in a six-man tag team match on the same show that Ibushi's return to action is scheduled for. Many fans stateside have been holding out hope that Ibushi will someday appear alongside former tag team partner Kenny Omega in AEW, something that is still possible given Ibushi's known interest in being a freelancer moving forward.