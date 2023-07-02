Damian Priest Blasts The Idea Of Bad Bunny Ever Becoming A Member Of The Judgment Day

Post-show press conferences and media scrums have recently become known for wrestlers receiving some off the wall questions. The post Money in the Bank press conference saw Señor Money in the Bank, Damian Priest, also receive an interesting question. At the conference, Priest was asked if we would ever see Bad Bunny come back and if he could ever join Priest in the Judgment Day.

"Do we really got to talk about this guy right now?" Priest asked. He continued, "Who let this guy in? Look, that's not a question for me, if Bad Bunny's going to come back. I don't know. That's a question for him. As far as joining the Judgment Day, you have a better shot at joining the Judgment Day, which means zero [chance]."

Priest's response aside, it was recently teased that Judgment Day may receive new members soon, although it's certain to not be Bad Bunny. With potential strife now existing between Priest and Judgment Day leader Finn Balor after Money in the Bank, it's possible one of the two men could be out and replaced by someone else.

Though Priest said no tension existed in the Judgment Day, the end of Balor's match with World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins tells a different story. At the end of the match, Priest emerged with his freshly won Money in the Bank briefcase, causing a distraction to Rollins. While Balor capitalized on the distraction, Priest's presence soon became a diversion for Balor and arguably cost him the match.

The Judgment Day isn't the only WWE group seeing splinters after Money in the Bank. In the women's Money in the Bank match, IYO SKY and Bayley turned on each other during the final minutes of the bout, with SKY ultimately winning at Bayley's expense. Much the same as Priest, Bayley and SKY denied any tension within Damage CTRL.