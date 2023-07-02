Backstage Update On Jon Moxley's Status For 7/5 AEW Dynamite

As the build toward the third annual Blood & Guts match continues, a new development has emerged regarding Jon Moxley's status for the July 5 episode of "AEW Dynamite."

This week's "Dynamite" will emanate from Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. Meanwhile, Moxley will be in Tokyo, Japan for a pair of NJPW Independence Day shows on Tuesday and Wednesday, making it nearly impossible for him to fly back to Edmonton in time for "Dynamite." As a result, "Wrestling Observer Radio" is reporting that while the former AEW World Champion will not be physically present at "Dynamite," he did film a pre-taped interview that is slated to air this Wednesday on the TBS broadcast.

The contents of the interview are unknown, but may likely expand upon the proposal Moxley delivered to The Elite and Eddie Kingston last week. After the Blackpool Combat Club and Konosuke Takeshita beat down The Young Bucks, "Hangman" Adam Page, and Kingston, Moxley challenged them to a Blood & Guts match on the July 19 episode of "Dynamite," which is set to take place in Boston.

With "Blood & Guts" on the horizon, The Elite's Kenny Omega will return to action as he faces the BCC's Wheeler Yuta on Wednesday's episode of "Dynamite." Over in Japan, Moxley will team up with Homicide on night one of NJPW Independence Day to take on the duo of El Desperado and Jun Kasai in a No Disqualification Doomsday match. The following night, Moxley will battle El Desperado in a Final Death Match.