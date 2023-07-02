John Cena Expresses His Gratitude For WWE MITB Crowd

WWE Money in the Bank produced a few surprises this year, but perhaps none were bigger than the unexpected appearance from 16-time world champion John Cena. Cena's arrival was met with roaring applause from the London crowd as they sang along to the lyrics of his signature "The Time Is Now" theme song. That ovation was elevated even higher when Cena urged WWE to bring its biggest premium live event — WrestleMania — to London in the future.

Following his surprise appearance, Cena issued a special thank you message to the fans in attendance at Money in the Bank. "I'm simply unable to express the love and gratitude I have for last nights audience. Thank you to my @WWE family for always welcoming [me] back home. Thank you London for the opportunity to be part of a truly unforgettable evening. WrestleMania. Never say never," he tweeted.

While Cena's WrestleMania proposition scored favor with many fans in the United Kingdom, there was at least one person who objected to it. That, of course, was "WWE SmackDown" star Grayson Waller, who suggested that WrestleMania be held in someplace warmer, like his home country of Australia. Unfortunately for Waller, his idea wasn't as well-received, which led to a verbal and physical spat with Cena. In the end, it was Cena who gained the last laugh as he delivered an Attitude Adjustment to the Australian heel.

After the conclusion of Money in the Bank, "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes echoed Cena's previous sentiments, declaring that London deserves to host a WrestleMania at some point.