MIRAI Wins Wonder Of Stardom Championship From Tam Nakano

The future is now in the world of joshi wrestling as at today's STARDOM MidSummer Champions 2023 event in Yokohama, MIRAI defeated Tam Nakano to become the new Wonder of Stardom Champion. The championship bout, which was the semi-main event of the show, lasted 22 minutes and ended when MIRAI hit the Aces High crossbody on Nakano, setting her opponent up for the Miramare Shock to secure the win.

This title win marks MIRAI's first singles championship of her career and only her second title win overall. The former TJPW star, formerly known as Mirai Maiumi, has been earmarked for success since debuting in STARDOM at the beginning of 2022, being paired with top stars Giulia and Syuri upon her arrival.

Her match against Tam Nakano came about due to MIRAI winning the Cinderella Tournament for the second year in a row this past April. After waiting for over a month to claim her guaranteed title match, it was Tam Nakano's winner-take-all victory against Mina Shirakawa at STARDOM Flashing Champions that finally drew MIRAI to the ring. The "Ashed-Covered Cinderella" was quick to challenge Nakano for her newly won Wonder of Stardom Championship, and with her victory today, MIRAI ended Nakano's reign with the White Belt at the 36-day mark.

As Wonder of Stardom Champion, MIRAI is now the first God's Eye member to bring home the White Belt since the group's creation in April 2022. Interestingly enough, this was not the only singles championship added to the group's collection earlier today. In a shocking turn of events, High-Speed Champion Saki Kashima, who was banished from Oedo Tai last week and targeted by her former teammates, found a new home with God's Eeye, becoming their newest member after successfully defending her title against Oedo Tai's Fukigen DEATH.