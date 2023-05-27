Tam Nakano Wins Wonder Of Stardom Championship, Becomes Double Crown Champion

For the first time in six years, a STARDOM wrestler holds both of the company's top championships as Tam Nakano defeated Mina Shirakawa at STARDOM Flashing Champions 2023 in a winner takes all match for the World of Stardom and Wonder of Stardom Championships. After absorbing all of Shirakawa's offense, Nakano swiftly defeated the Club Venus leader with the Twilight Dream in 17 minutes to win the monumental main event of the show.

The match came about due to Tam and Mina's falling out last month at the Cinderella Tournament Finals. Shirakawa abandoned Nakano and Cosmic Angels to focus on Club Venus, her newly created faction consisting of mainly foreign talent. After both women were victorious in winning their respective titles at STARDOM All-Star Grand Queendom, it was only a matter of time before the two stars would collide in a champion vs. champion match.

Unlike in many other companies, when you win both championships in STARDOM you must continue to defend them individually. This means that, while it remains unknown who will seek the Red Belt next, the first challenger for Tam Nakano's Wonder of Stardom Championship is already set. The two-time Cinderella Tournament winner MIRAI arrived on the scene following the main event, using her tournament victory to justify a match for the double champion's newly won White Belt.

Tam's run with both of STARDOM's top championships is truly a groundbreaking one. Considered the highest accolade a wrestler can achieve in STARDOM, Nakano joins Mayu Iwatani as only the second double-crown champion in company history. As for Mina Shirakawa, her 34-day reign with the Wonder of Stardom Championship now stands as the shortest White Belt reign in history.