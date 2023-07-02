Former WWE Superstar Mickie James Announces In-Ring Return Date

Mickie James has been out of action since sustaining a rib injury at Impact Wrestling's television tapings in late February. Four months later, the former Knockouts Champion is ready to begin her comeback.

As announced on Twitter, James will be returning to the ring on Saturday, July 8 to wrestle independent star Aurora Teves at the Association Biterroise de Catch (Biterroise Wrestling Association) in France for their International Wrestling Festival. The event will feature some other notable names, such as PJ Black, Scotty 2 Hotty, and James' husband, "The National Treasure" Nick Aldis. There, Aldis will challenge Tom La Ruffa for the ABC Ultimate Championship.

"I can't wait to go to France!!!" James tweeted. "My 1st match back from injury is a real test against @‌aurorateves & going international!!!! Then our 1st real VACATION in a very Looooooong time. So excited babe @‌RealNickAldis !!!! LFG!"

Since her exit from WWE in April 2021, James became a regular for Impact Wrestling while simultaneously working dates with the National Wrestling Alliance. With her free agent status, James also racked up some indie bookings. Over the last year, though, most of James' plate has been committed to Impact Wrestling, with the exception of two independent shows she worked, one of which was for the Association Biterroise de Catch. Prior to this upcoming appearance, James' last indie performance took place in October 2022 as she defeated Lizzy Evo at 1PW in England.

Though James is now cleared to compete, it remains unknown when she will return to home base at Impact Wrestling. Her last appearance, of course, came with a rather disappointing ending as she had to relinquish the Knockouts Championship.