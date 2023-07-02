Lady Frost Plans To Stick Around Following AEW Collision Match

While it may be summertime, one performer is looking to cool things down a bit in All Elite Wrestling. That person is the "Ice Cold Killer," better known as Lady Frost.

Frost made her return to AEW in May, wrestling Taya Valkyrie on an episode of "AEW Dynamite." Shortly after that, Frost challenged Kris Statlander for the TBS Championship on two separate occasions, with her most recent title shot taking place on Saturday's episode of "AEW Collision." Despite her loss there, Frost told backstage interviewer Lexy Nair that she is fully intent on sticking around in AEW for a while.

"I've heard the chirping backstage. 'Who is Lady Frost to receive a title match? She's only been here for a cup of coffee,' but most people love coffee," Frost said. "First thing in the morning, that smell, you crave it. It's versatile, it's bitter, it's sweet, hot, over ice, is my personal favorite. So today, I was that cup of coffee, but in the future, I will be a mainstay here at All Elite Wrestling and I will be a future champion. Trust me when I tell you there be no love lost, because I am Lady Frost."

Since officially becoming a free agent last year, Frost has extended her resume with notable appearances in AEW, ROH, and CMLL. Back in November, Frost declared that her main goal was to continue traveling and wrestle new opponents. Now, it appears that Frost has elevated that goal as she seeks to become a champion in AEW.