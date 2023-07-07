Becky Lynch On Her Wrestling Bucket List, Including Hope For WWE WrestleMania

Becky Lynch has set and broken several milestones in her WWE career and she's aiming to continue to grow her legacy in the promotion.

In a recent interaction with "Cosmopolitan," Lynch was asked if there was anything else remaining on her pro wrestling bucket list. "The Man" stated that she would like to main event WrestleMania once again, while she also plans to win the two newly-minted women's world titles.

"I suppose there's always the want to main event WrestleMania again. And now WrestleMania has a new format, it is two nights so it would be nice to be the first woman to main event the second night of Wrestlemania, and now we've got new women's titles so I want to win both of them," declared Lynch.

Lynch, along with Ronda Ripley and Charlotte Flair, made history in 2019 at WrestleMania 35 by becoming the first woman to main event WrestleMania. The Irish star also won both "Raw" and "SmackDown" women's titles at "The Show of Shows," which was the first time that a woman star in WWE held two titles at the same time.

WWE recently rebranded the "Raw" and "SmackDown" women's titles, with the former now called the Women's World Championship, held by Rhea Ripley, while the latter is now named the WWE Women's Championship and held by Asuka.

Lynch's last singles world title reign ended at last year's WrestleMania when she lost the "Raw" Women's Championship to Bianca Belair. She recently held the Women's Tag Team Championship, when she teamed up with Lita to defeat Damage CTRL earlier this year. The reign ended when she and Trish Stratus — who was a replacement for Lita — lost the titles to Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez.