Darren Drozdov's Family Launches Scholarship In Honor Of Late WWE Star

Last week, the wrestling world was shocked by the death of former WWE star Darren "Droz" Drozdov at the age of 54. But as difficult a time as this is for his family, they are wasting no time in using his name to help bring some good for young athletes in his home state of New Jersey.

Over the weekend, ESPN's Adam Schefter shared information regarding the upcoming celebration of Drozdov's life, which will include the launch of the Darren Drozdov Oakcrest High School Athletic Scholarship fund. In lieu of flowers for the service, the family is seeking donations for the foundation — with all donations being sent to Drozdov's sister, Rommi.

The family of Darren Drozdov is setting up a scholarship fund for athletes at Darren's alma mater, Oakcrest High School in Mays Landing, NJ. In lieu of flowers or other donations, the Drozdov family is accepting donations to the Darren Drozdov Scholarship Fund. Details below: pic.twitter.com/T2fQ7uyOKZ — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 2, 2023

Prior to his wrestling career, Drozdov had an accomplished athletic career at Oakcrest High School, leading the football team to an undefeated record in his senior year while being named an All-State quarterback. In addition to football, Drozdov also competed in track and field in high school, where he was a record-setting shot putter.

Drozdov went on to play college football for the University of Maryland, where he transitioned from quarterback to defensive tackle. Despite going undrafted, Drozdov would still make the NFL, playing six games for the Denver Broncos in the 1994 season. He also had brief stints with the New York Jets and Philadelphia Eagles but would retire from football after one year in the CFL in 1996.