83 Weeks: Eric Bischoff On How WWE Should Use Screen Time Differently

WWE continues to go from strength to strength in terms of revenue, TV ratings and crowd attendance — but not everything is perfect in its current presentation. While the storyline surrounding The Bloodline continues to attract interest from fans across the globe, there are still some major inconsistencies in the booking and format of the weekly shows "WWE Raw" and "WWE SmackDown." On the latest episode of "83 Weeks," WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff called out the scripted nature of WWE's backstage segments, which he believes is hurting the overall quality of the product.

"I think the backstage interviews that I see in WWE suck. I think it takes the product down," he said. "The talent are just trying to memorize something that somebody else wrote for them. It's not even really in their own voice, and the talent isn't really that good, more often than not, in those backstage promos. They don't benefit the show ... I would do less of that and more of the things that actually do work. The entire presentation ... it's so dated and so ineffective, I'd love to see a different presentation of that, that I think could be much better with less time involved."

With plenty of experience as a booker for both WCW and WWE, Bischoff also gave his opinion on the percentage breakdown he thinks a wrestling show should have between backstage promos or vignettes and in-ring action.

"In terms of a ratio in terms of action to backstage, probably 80/20 or 75/25 would be a great percentage," he said.

WWE announced a shake-up to their announcing and interviewing teams this week, with the popular Cathy Kelley shifting across to the blue brand alongside Kayla Braxton, with Jackie Redmond set to become a fresh face on Monday nights.

