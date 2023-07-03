What Mark Henry Wants To See More Of On Tonight's WWE Raw

The dust has settled in London, England, and with WWE Money In The Bank in the books, all eyes are on tonight's "Raw," as WWE begins the road to SummerSlam in Detroit, Michigan. On the latest "Busted Open," Mark Henry expressed his hopes that another chapter in the story between Cody Rhodes and Dominik Mysterio will get to play out.

"I'm hoping we get to see [a lot more Cody and Dominik] immediately," Henry said, "because there's no time like the present. When something is fresh is when you can really like put it out there, so I'm hoping to see it sooner than later."

"The American Nightmare" got a victory over the son of WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio despite Rhea Ripley's best efforts and the pace the two set impressed the former World Heavyweight Champion.

"I was entertained by Cody and Dom the entire time," Henry explained. "There wasn't a snooze point at any time in that match."

Rhodes has been a busy man this year, as he's also embroiled in a feud with Brock Lesnar after the men split a pair of matches over the course of last May, with a rubber match likely between the two men somewhere down the road. Rhodes is also adamant that he must "finish the story" and defeat Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship after coming up short against Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania 39.

Tonight's "Raw" will take place in Baltimore's CFG Arena.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open" with an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.