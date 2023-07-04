Nick Patrick Reveals Who Would Win Referee Ladder Match To Work WWE WrestleMania

Though they are typically there to call the action right down the middle, referees can sometimes get pulled into a scuffle inside the squared circle. Over the years, referees such as Charles Robinson, Danny Davis, and most recently Aubrey Edwards have stepped between the ropes to compete in a match.

But what if the referees had to compete for their assignments for the night? Notorious WCW official Nick Patrick recently explored what it might be like if his black-and-white-clad brethren were thrown into a Money in the Bank match to see who would officiate at WrestleMania.

The host of "Monday Mailbag" fantasy-booked this hypothetical scenario on the latest episode of the podcast, and while he didn't lay out the complete field of six participants, Patrick said that he and former WWE and TNA Head Official Earl Hebner would be in the match. As with most things involving these two Attitude Era staples, the finish would be very controversial.

"Well, it never was my gig to go over in a match," he said. "I get a lot more heat getting beaten and lying about it, so I'm not going to put myself over in this thing. But I think I'd put myself in it. I would let Earl Hebner climb up to the top of that thing and just as he got the belt off and into his hands, I tip that ladder over and send him tumbling out to the floor. Go and take that title away from him while he's down there ... He's gonna win it, but I'm gonna take it and steal it from him. I ain't climbing up there ... Let him get up there and get it all unhooked and get it in his hands and be all happy and then ... jerk that rug right out from under him."

In addition to Hebner and Patrick, it might be fun to see other refs from that era like Mike Chioda, Teddy Long, and Warrior Award recipient Tim White in the mix as well. But if this really were to go down with WWE officials, Scott Armstrong might have the advantage since he had a long career as a wrestler before he ever put on the stripes and likely came across a ladder or two in his day.