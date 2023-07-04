WWE's Drew Gulak Opening Wrestling School, AEW's Wheeler Yuta Listed As Trainer

WWE's Drew Gulak is all set to open a wrestling school in Philadelphia next month. As per the press release, Catchpoint will be opening in August with sign-ups available now on their website. The trainers of the new wrestling school will include Gulak, AEW's Wheeler Yuta, and "Hot Sauce" Tracy Williams, in addition to "many special guest coaches."

In the press release, it was noted that "safety, inclusivity, and professionalism" will be of utmost importance for Catchpoint, in addition to the academy accepting wrestlers and aspiring wrestlers of "all skill levels." Emphasis will also be placed on classes being offered in "small group settings" to cater to the various skill levels of all students.

The school's coaches, as noted in the press release, hold over forty years of wrestling experience collectively. Gulak, a Philadelphia native, said that he was "looking forward to growing the sport from the heart of his hometown."

Gulak began appearing again on "WWE NXT" near the end of 2022 and has remained a consistent presence on the show, feuding with Andre Chase and Chase U. Meanwhile, Yuta has remained a consistent presence on AEW and Ring of Honor programming as part of the Blackpool Combat Club. The AEW and ROH star is also a former ROH Pure Champion, having only lost the title earlier this year to Katsuyori Shibata.