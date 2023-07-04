WWE NXT Preview 7/4: Losers Leave NXT Match, Mustafa Ali Vs. Tyler Bate & More

This evening's edition of "WWE NXT" was taped last week ahead of the July 4 holiday. WWE is advertising five matches for tonight's show, including the Creed Brothers — Julius and Brutus Creed — colliding with The Dyad's Jagger Reid and Rip Fowler in a Losers Leave NXT Match. Joe Gacy forced The Dyad into the bout after the duo said they were losing faith in the Schism leader during an in-ring family meeting last week. Later in the show, fellow Schism member Ava Raine told The Dyad to trust Gacy because he had a plan.

Elsewhere, Mustafa Ali is set to take on Tyler Bate in singles action. Both wrestlers are looking to prove that they should become the next challenger for the "NXT" North American Championship, which is currently being held by Wes Lee. Also, former "NXT" Women's Champion Roxanne Perez faces Blair Davenport, who recently revealed that she was the one responsible for taking out a handful of the women's locker room in the past few months. Davenport has been targeting Perez ever since, and now the pair will battle it out in the ring.

An "NXT" Underground match is also penciled in for tonight's broadcast between Eddy Thorpe and Damon Kemp. Thorpe has been trained by Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson — who is the real-life brother of Kemp — heading into the Underground clash. And lastly, Jacy Jayne and Lyra Valkyria will settle their differences in a one-on-one bout. Both wrestlers have been at odds over the past few weeks, with Valkyria striking Jayne in the face during a backstage segment seven nights ago.