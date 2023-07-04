Wheeler Yuta Wants Title Shot At AEW All In

AEW All In is shaping up to be the company's biggest event to date since launching in 2019. With over 65,000 fans confirmed to be in attendance at Wembley Stadium in London, AEW roster members are already fantasizing about their potential spot on the card.

In a recent interview with SE Scoops, Blackpool Combat Club's Wheeler Yuta made it known that he would love to regain the Ring of Honor Pure Championship from Katsuyori Shibata on August 27.

"I would love to win my championship back from Shibata," Yuta said. "I would like to win the Pure championship back there. That would be an awesome rematch to have. I just want to be on that show, to be honest."

Yuta is a two-time ROH Pure Champion after initially winning it from Josh Woods at ROH Supercard of Honor 2022, which was the first ROH event under Tony Khan's ownership. His first reign lasted 159 days until Daniel Garcia dethroned him on a September episode of "AEW Dynamite." Yuta regained the gold at ROH Final Battle in December before Shibata captured it at this year's Supercard of Honor event in April.

Yuta has yet to receive his rematch against Shibata as he's been focused on his role in the Blackpool Combat Club in recent months. After they collectively turned heel in March, the faction has been involved in a lengthy rivalry with The Elite. The 26-year-old notably pinned Kenny Omega in the main event of AEW Double or Nothing in May, which afforded the Blackpool Combat Club the victory in a brutal Anarchy in the Arena match.