Result Of Wheeler Yuta Vs Daniel Garcia At ROH Final Battle

A new ROH Pure Champion was crowned on Saturday at the ROH Final Battle pay-per-view.

Blackpool Combat Club member Wheeler Yuta became a two-time ROH Pure Champion after defeating Daniel Garcia. Yuta is the first to be a two-time Pure Champion. His first title stint was between January 4 to September 9 and he defended the title against Tony Nese and former ROH Pure Champion Josh Woods.

Before losing tonight, Garcia had been the champion since defeating Yuta on the September 9 edition of "AEW Dynamite." While champion, Garica defended his title against the likes of Brock Anderson and Leon Ruff.

The ROH Pure Championship was revived in October 2020, with a tournament that was won by Jonathan Gresham after he defeated Tracy Williams. It's interesting to note that Yuta was also in the 2020 tournament. The Pure Championship was first created in 2004.

Wheeler isn't the only one to win so far during tonight's pay-per-view, Jay and Mark Briscoe became the new ROH Tag Team Champions after defeating FTR, Athena became the new ROH Women's Champion after defeating Mercedes Martinez, and The Embassy's Brian Cage and Gates of Agony ( Kaun and Toa Liona) won the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship after defeating Dalton Castle and The Boys.

Final Battle is the second pay-per-view under Tony Khan's new ownership. As noted, the AEW CEO announced he bought the promotion during the March 2 episode of AEW "Dynamite," which the deal officially closed in May.

