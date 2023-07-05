Jeff Jarrett Admires The 'Sweat Equity' Of Launching AEW Fight Forever Video Game

When we see Jeff Jarrett inside an AEW ring, he's only thinking about himself. "The Last Outlaw" is only concerned with making the moves necessary to achieve the most notoriety and the biggest payday for himself.

Although, when he's behind the scenes as AEW's Director of Business Development, "Double J" is focused on growing the company's brand in various areas. Now with the release of "AEW: Fight Forever," the promotion is finally expanding into console gaming, which has been an area of high priority since the beginning.

During the latest edition of his "My World" podcast, Jarrett expressed his feelings about the new video game and all the hard work that went into its creation. He shared that he experienced similar emotions when TNA first entered the gaming arena as well. Though he isn't as familiar as people like Aubrey Edwards, who previously worked in gaming, or avid fans like Adam Cole, Evil Uno, or Miro, the Hall of Famer is just as excited for the release.

"Seeing all the talent tweeting and posting on Instagram takes me back to my early TNA days when we got that first gaming deal and the anticipation," he said. "Kenny Omega being at the very top, I know that there's a lot of sweat equity with folks that have worked their butt off on this game. Hats off to all of them. It is a big milestone in the licensing world ... I'm super excited for a lot of folks, the OGs at AEW that have been here from day one scratching and clawing and grinding. The stutter starts, the pandemic, and the workflow. There's so much that goes into it ... 'Fight Forever' is a milestone and hopefully it's one of many, many releases in the gaming world for the brand."

Since its release on June 29, fans have been diving into "Fight Forever" with full force. Some are disappointed by key omissions from the roster, but a Create-A-Wrestler mode is enough to appease some players until more DLC becomes available.