Former Alicia Fox Discusses Her Shift To Become Vix Crow

The circumstances surrounding Alicia Fox's departure from WWE are very confusing. After facing The IIconics on "WWE Main Event" with Tamina on May 2, 2019, she appeared on "Raw Reunion" on July 22, 2019 and was billed as a WWE Legend. The former WWE Divas Champion wasn't seen again on WWE programming until "Raw Legends Night" on January 4, 2021, and by then she was already listed in the alumni section on WWE.com despite still being under contract until May 1, 2023.

In her first interview following her 17-year run in WWE, Fox cleared up some confusion and discussed her future in the ring while speaking to "Ring The Belle." Foxy revealed that her absence from WWE was due to a broken tailbone, a stint in rehab to battle her struggles with alcoholism, and the pandemic.

Once all of that was dealt with, a lack of communication between WWE and Crawford left her and her fans in the dark. But now that she has completed her contractual obligations, she is ready to start a new chapter as Vix Crow.

"Because of that whole experience, I had to kind of bookshelf my transition out of WWE or wrestling or I don't know what it was. I didn't know if I saw myself as a wrestler or in the industry, even anywhere near it realistically. Vix Crow for me is just like the first risk I can provide myself. It doesn't really have much form ... It reminds me of the tail end of a dress or the drapery or this long extra fabric. If I can just roll out enough space for me to learn in, then I don't care what happens."

While she's not chasing championship gold these days, she wants to have fun in the ring again and her journey will begin on July 15 when she travels to Booker T and Sharmell's Reality of Wrestling to make her in-ring return. It sounds like the veteran performer wants to reinvent herself in a big way by taking some risks now that she's no longer tied to the WWE machine.