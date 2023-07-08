Alicia Fox Claims WWE Ghosted Her Toward End Of Contract

As Alicia Fox looks toward the next phase of her wrestling career, she clears up some of the mystery surrounding her recent exit from WWE.

During a recent appearance on "Ring The Belle," Fox opened up about her rather disappointing final years in the company. After years of struggling with alcoholism, the former Divas Champion entered a rehab facility, wrapping up her stint shortly before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

By this point, Fox had adopted a "they'll call me when they need me" mindset, but after a considerable amount of time had gone by without any contact from WWE regarding her potential in-ring return, Fox admits she became increasingly worried.

"I was freaking out," she said. "I am an alcoholic and y'all have me at home. I've been there in that machine [for] 17 years. I want an explanation ... This is while I'm sober, this still haunting day, and [I got] no answers."

Eventually, Fox received an update from WWE, but not in a direct manner. "One day, a fan tweeted me a picture of that [WWE] Legends shirt, and I had a little head on there from [the 2018 Evolution] match. I was like, 'Why is my head on that shirt? You're going to legend me up? It's not even fair.'"

Fox later appeared in the 2021 and 2022 women's Royal Rumble matches, but as the expiration of her contract approached in April 2023, she says she continued to be ghosted by the company.

"I thought maybe my release date, they would give me a statement of support saying, 'Well, she's gone,'" Fox said. Despite her hopes for a departure notice, no statement was ever released.

