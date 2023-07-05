Gable Steveson Takes Several WWE NXT Superstars To Suplex City

Watch out! Gable Steveson is getting more comfortable in a pro-wrestling setting.

On Tuesday's "WWE NXT," the Olympic gold medalist was the most physically dominant he'd ever been in a WWE ring, manhandling several enhancement talents after Eddy Thorpe defeated Damon Kemp in the inaugural "NXT" Underground match. As seen in the video below, Steveson took offense to one of the trainers reaching for his Olympic gold medal, prompting him to deliver a picture-perfect German Suplex, before he nailed another trainer with a Belly-to-Belly Suplex. Thereafter, "NXT" superstar Myles Borne and another enhancement talent felt the wrath of Steveson, who took them to his own version of "Suplex City" at the WWE Performance Center.

The sight of Steveson getting acclimatized to pro wrestling surely bodes well for his future in the business. Earlier this year, several reports suggested that Steveson was targeting a return to NCAA Wrestling, with growing momentum for him to compete at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. In fact, Steveson himself told "MMA Fighting" in March that he intended on becoming "one of the best American amateur wrestlers ever" and that he still had "a lot more left in the tank" as it pertains to amateur wrestling. Although Steveson is technically retired from NCAA and Olympic wrestling, he still has a year of NCAA eligibility left, meaning his return to legitimate competition in 2024 remains a real possibility.

According to Dave Meltzer, Steveson's return to amateur wrestling would be incumbent upon WWE allowing him to take time off from the company. That said, Steveson's recent "WWE NXT" cameos, whereby he's appeared as a trainer, could be a sign of him finally making the transition to pro wrestling. Prior to his recent "NXT" appearances, Steveson was seen on the December 9 episode of "WWE SmackDown" where he celebrated fellow Olympic gold medalist Kurt Angle's birthday by hosing down Alpha Academy with a milk truck. Steveson had also delivered a suplex to Chad Gable on Night 2 of WrestleMania 38 in April 2022.