WWE Prospect Gable Steveson Desires Return To NCAA Wrestling

Olympic gold medalist and WWE prospect Gable Steveson still has one year of NCAA eligibility left, and he intends to use it. According to FloWrestling, he's hopeful of returning to the mat next year after returning to freestyle competition earlier this spring.

Since signing with WWE in September 2021, Steveson has done little of note for the company. He was drafted to "Raw" in 2021, but did not make his first official appearance until WrestleMania 38 in April 2022. Last December, he appeared again, this time with fellow Olympic gold medalist Kurt Angle (on Angle's 54th birthday) to celebrate by drowning Alpha Academy's Chad Gable and Otis in milk. All the while he's been plugging away at the WWE Performance Center, hoping the powers that be will notice.

For the first time since the Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan in 2021, Steveson returned to the mat at the 2023 U.S. Open Wrestling Championships, where he dominated and ultimately won the tournament. Additionally, he won the 2023 Final X, earning a spot at the 2023 World Wrestling Championships in September on behalf of the United States.

Outside of WWE, the 23-year-old is an incredibly accomplished wrestler. Steveson has won an Olympic gold medal, as well as a Pan American Champion, two-time NCAA Division I National Champion, and three-time Big Ten Conference Champion while representing the University of Minnesota. It remains to be seen when the impressive collegiate athlete will make his WWE in-ring debut, but for the time being there doesn't appear to be much of a rush.