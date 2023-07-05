Former AEW Star Joey Janela In Trailer For New Roku Series Reptile Royalty

These days, one can catch "The Bad Boy" Joey Janela out roaming the indies where he continues to tear things up for GCW and several other promotions. But the former AEW star has kept himself busy doing more than just wrestling as of late, as you'll soon be able to see on The Roku Channel.

Today, Roku dropped the trailer for their upcoming reality show "Reptile Royalty." The series — debuting on July 21 — follows Jim Brewer and his family as they run Brewer's reptile empire, including The Reptile Zoo in Fountain Valley, California.

In the sneak peek, Janela can be seen speaking with Brewer while having Bernie the Burmese python wrapped around his neck. Meanwhile, Brewer explains to a bewildered Janela that Burmese pythons "wrap around and crush their prey." Nevertheless, Janela would decide to use Bernie as part of his entrance at GCW Amerikaz Most Wanted in December, prior to beating AAA luchador Pagano.

The show's first season consists of six episodes, although it's unclear where Janela's appearance slots in.